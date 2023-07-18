Fairfield Fire Dept. wins American Heart Association award for efforts in severe emergencies

The Fairfield Fire Dept. has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver achievement award.

The Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program, which began in 2014, recognizes prehospital providers and their collaborations with hospitals to STEMI care.

The program recognizes these agencies’ work and efforts with high-risk and time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes.

The American Heart Association said prehospital agencies, such as fire departments, “play an important and unparalleled role in the systems of care, often setting the course of patients’ care plan.”

To receive the Silver award, the American Heart Association states an agency must have an aggregated annual compliance of 75% or greater for all required criteria. Fairfield’s honor is for the department’s commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.

“Fairfield Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our ability to care for heart attack and stroke patients,” said Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp. “Our EMT’s and paramedics have proven themselves against a rigid set of criteria, which leads to optimal outcomes for our patients and community.”