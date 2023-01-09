Fairfield Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

Peggy Emerson will begin working with the Chamber on a part-time basis at the end of this month. In an announcement from the Chamber on Monday, the organization said Emerson will begin full-time in the role on Feb. 13.

She is a Butler County native and graduate of Miami University, the Chamber said. Her experience includes serving as the president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce.