Fairfield Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO

The next President and CEO of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has been selected.
Peggy Emerson will begin working with the Chamber on a part-time basis at the end of this month. In an announcement from the Chamber on Monday, the organization said Emerson will begin full-time in the role on Feb. 13.
She is a Butler County native and graduate of Miami University, the Chamber said. Her experience includes serving as the president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce.
“The board is ecstatic to welcome Peggy to the Fairfield Chamber,” said Board President Jamie Bella, VP of Program Management for Telhio Credit Union. “We conducted an extensive search process and interviewed top candidates from multiple states. Peggy rose to the top as a proven Chamber professional with an existing passion for Fairfield.”
Emerson replaces long-time Fairfield Chamber of Commerce leader Kert Radel, who last year announced his return to working in radio. Radel served the Chamber for 14 years.
“Fairfield and Fairfield Township are great communities with a diverse collection of businesses,” Emerson said. “I look forward to serving area businesses through the Chamber.”
The Fairfield Chamber supports 500 members.
