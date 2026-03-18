Fairfield brush and limb pickup program begins April 6

During the first full week of each month city crews will pick up limbs in neighborhoods west of Pleasant Ave, with the last pickup the week of Oct. 5. City workers will be in neighborhoods between Pleasant Avenue and Winton Road during the second week of each month, ending the week of Oct. 13.

Brush will be picked up from residences east of Winton Road during the third week of the month, ending the week of Oct. 19.

To have limbs picked up, residents should call or email the public works department at least one week in advance of the scheduled pickup area during normal business hours. Call 513-867-4200 or email public_works@fairfield-city.org

There will be no pickups the last week of each month.

Limbs should be at least six feet in length, weigh 60 pounds or less, be no more than six inches in diameter, and placed in the same direction. Bundles should be placed between the curb and sidewalk or at the edge of the roadway before 7 a.m. Monday.

Smaller branches should be tied and bundled with cotton, linen or natural, biodegradable fiber cord.

Larger limbs can be disposed of through the Brush Dumpster program. In that program, city crews will provide a roll-off dumpster that residents load themselves.

When the box is full or residents are done, city crews will pick up the dumpster and dispose of the material. Call 513-867-4200.

Small quantities of brush or limbs can be placed outside with trash to be picked up by Rumpke at no cost to residents.