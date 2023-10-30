Fairborn man dies after driving off I-75 in Monroe, down embankment and into nearby pond

MONROE — A 55-year-old Fairborn man died after his car crashed into a pond off Interstate 75 late Sunday night, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yun O. Tait was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Interstate 75. The Cherokee traveled off the right side of the highway down an embankment. The vehicle continued through a fence and into a pond, becoming submerged in water, according to the state patrol.

When officers arrived, they observed a portion of the vehicle above water. They entered the water and swam to the vehicle, attempting to gain entry into the vehicle to rescue the driver before it completely submerged but were unsuccessful.

The patrol was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police, Monroe Police Department, Middletown Fire Department & EMS, Middletown Water Rescue Team and Case Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.