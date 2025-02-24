Expansion and renovation of Middletown’s Sonny Hill Community Center could be finished by Halloween

“Not only is this center important for the entire community, but it is so important for our youth,” Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said. “This building, this center has meant so much for generations of Middletonians and in 83 years it has had an impact on and enhanced the lives of those in our dear city. Now by enhancing the building itself, we are able to enhance the impact on our community.”

At last week’s council meeting, Acting City Manager Ashley Combs said the construction is on budget and ahead of schedule.

“The interior renovation should finish in the next 30 days and the steel is being installed for the gym, underground work for the gym is is complete and foundation slabs will be poured when temps are above 40 degrees,” Combs said. “(The) aim is to finish by Halloween.”

The project almost doubles the square footage of the facility that will enable more services for the community.

When completed the facility will have a new gym and retractable bleachers, new window, gutters and downspouts and painting that would match the new addition, upgrades on the two existing bathroom facilities and upgrade of the existing facility including new flooring, new walls, new ceilings, electrical improvement and HVAC improvements.

The city and Middletown City Schools originally teamed up to fund the renovation, but the district pulled out in 2023 along with funding for a pre-school space at the center.

That sent city staff back to the drawing board to develop a new scope for the project with a budget of $5.9 million base bid.

At an August 2024 meeting, council unanimously approved the base project for a new gymnasium along with five options that will make improvements to the existing building the project price tag to $6,7 million.

Funding for the project is $2.8 million from 2021 ARPA funds, $3.5 million from county ARPA funds and $312,512 from the capital improvement fund.

Contractors are Universal Contracting with Brandstetter Carroll architects.