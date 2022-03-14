Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Executive director of Middfest that explored Ukraine 29 years ago: ‘We need to do more over there’

Refugees stand in a group after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

caption arrowCaption
Refugees stand in a group after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Credit: Sergei Grits

News
By Rick McCrabb
26 minutes ago

Twenty-nine years after Middfest International, a cultural celebration in Middletown, explored Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the executive director’s memory is flashing back.

Virginia Ritan, now 87 and living in Miami Twp., said she’s been “rethinking” the 1993 Middfest International after Russia turned Ukraine into a war-torn country that reminded her of World War II photos.

“It’s horrible what is happening in that part of the world,” Ritan said. “We need to get our priorities straight and do more than stand on the sidelines and cheer them on.”

Otherwise, she said, Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his military assault “as long as the Western world will let him go. It will only get worse. I’m by no means a warmonger. We’re in a difficult spot.”

Middfest International started by celebrating Luxembourg in 1981 and continued every fall until 2017. There were educational displays throughout the City Building, entertainment, art displays and food booths on Donham Plaza, and a business conference meeting in the Manchester Inn.

Ritan said Eastern Europe with a theme of “Bridges to Understanding” was selected in 1993 because Miami University was working on an European project, there were students studying Czech Republic architectural at Miami, and an active member in the Middletown community was connected to Cincinnati that calls Kharkiv, Ukraine one of its sister cities.

Participating in the business conference and opening ceremonies were Ambassador Oleh Bilorus of Ukraine; Ambassador Micahel Zantovsky of the Czech Republic; Ambassador Ognian Pishev of Bulgaria; and Peter Burian, from Slovakia.

As part of her duties, Ritan traveled to Eastern Europe and remembers meeting with embassy representatives from Czech Republic and Slovakia. Toward the end of the meeting, Ritan said she needed a copy of their national anthems to be played at Middfest.

Someone from the embassy took a printed copy, tore it in half and told Ritan that was both anthems.

The “first wave” of people from Eastern Europe was mostly performers and artists, Ritan said. “Delightful people,” she said.

Then as the weekend approached, another group from Eastern Europe arrived. There were several older men and one woman and they were sponsors.

“They controlled the money,” Ritan said. “They seemed to frighten the performers. There was tension there.”

She said it was like their “heavy shoe” was on the hearts of the performers.

“I’m sad about that,” she said.

Most of the contemporary art was exhibited in the hallways of the City Building and was a popular destination for local students. But one photo exhibit that was “darker” was displayed in an office and was only open to those 18 and older, she said.

“A lot of the hurt was evident,” she said.

In Other News
1
Marshall Elementary principal highlights strong year in new building
2
Hamilton to consider $300K for West Side Little League facility...
3
McCrabb: Woman who lost her mother keeps her ‘legacy alive’ through...
4
Middletown City Council calls special meeting twice in one week for...
5
Local woman pens children’s book with message for all ages

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top