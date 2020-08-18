Ex-Realtor’s request to delay sex charges trial because of COVID-19 denied

The Warren County judge presiding over the trial of a former Dayton-area Realtor on 17 rape or sexual battery charges stemming from alleged acts between 1991 and 1999 rejected a motion to delay proceedings due to COVID-19 concerns.
On Tuesday, Judge Tim Tepe rejected the motion to reschedule the trial due to health concerns and the possibility that masks worn to guard against the new virus would compromise Timothy G. Hall’s chances of getting a fair trial.
“The court believes it has taken all of the necessary precautions to eliminate and/or reduce health concerns related to COVID-19, and every effort will be made to protect the defendant’s due-process rights,” Tepe said in a response filed the day after the motion was filed by Hall’s lawyers.
On Monday, three of Hall’s lawyers filed a motion to delay the trial.
“The jury may rush its verdict on Hall’s case for their own health and safety,” according one of the arguments made in the motion.
In a hearing last week, Tepe and lawyers in the case set the ground rules.
Witnesses will remove masks while testifying, as will prospective jurors when under questioning during selection, which is scheduled to begin next Monday.
Hall, charged in July 2019 in Warren County Common Pleas Court, remains free on $150,000 bond.
Hall, now 57, of Clearcreek Twp., faces 10 first-degree rape and seven third-degree sexual battery charges. Two involve a child younger than 13, seven allege force was used and one that the victim was “substantially impaired,” according to filings.