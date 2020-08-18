Ex-Realtor’s request to delay sex charges trial because of COVID-19 denied

In a hearing last week, Tepe and lawyers in the case set the ground rules.

Witnesses will remove masks while testifying, as will prospective jurors when under questioning during selection, which is scheduled to begin next Monday.

Hall, charged in July 2019 in Warren County Common Pleas Court, remains free on $150,000 bond.

Hall, now 57, of Clearcreek Twp., faces 10 first-degree rape and seven third-degree sexual battery charges. Two involve a child younger than 13, seven allege force was used and one that the victim was “substantially impaired,” according to filings.