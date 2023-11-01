Ex-Big Blue football coach Nate Mahon steps down from West Clermont position

CINCINNATI — Nate Mahon said it was time for a change.

Mahon stepped down as the West Clermont head football coach Monday night at the West Clermont School District Board of Education meeting. Mahon had been the West Clermont head coach since February 2022.

“We thank Coach Mahon for his service to our students,” West Clermont athletic director James Collins said in a statement. “We believe that West Clermont is a great place to be with great athletes, top-notch facilities and a supportive community. We look forward to starting the search for a new coach immediately.”

The school announced in late September this year that Mahon took a leave of absence to attend to some personal family matters. Assistant coach Bill Leach was named the interim head coach. Leach will fulfill the duties related to the conclusion of the season including the banquet.

“For my family, it’s been a rough few months,” Mahon said Tuesday night. “It’s a good time to go our separate ways and find a situation where I’m closer to home more often. I want to thank West Clermont; I look forward to continuing my administrative work in WCYourFuture.”

West Clermont (4-7 record in 2023) was the No. 12 seed in Division I, Region 4. Moeller, the No. 5 seed, defeated visiting West Clermont 49-13 in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 27 at Mount St. Joseph University. West Clermont had a 5-6 record in 2022.

A 2003 Hamilton graduate, Mahon coached his alma mater for three seasons before the opportunity at West Clermont.

Mahon was previously the Little Miami head coach for three years prior to returning to Hamilton. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Prior to Little Miami, He coached at Northwest and at Central Dauphin East High School (Harrisburg, Pa.).

Mahon began his career at the collegiate level, coaching at both the University of Indianapolis and the University of Cincinnati.

