Ex-Auditor Roger Reynolds wants Butler County to pay civil lawsuit

Former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ legal bills have cost $165,734 and counting, and he claims the county should be responsible for continuing legal fees — and a possible $1 million-plus lawsuit judgement.

With only one claim remaining in the $4 million-plus civil lawsuit against Reynolds, the county asked the visiting judge to let it off the hook for possible damages or additional attorney fees. Reynolds’ attorney claims the county’s motion was tardy and is not based on proven evidence, so it should be dismissed.

A majority of the claims in a civil lawsuit filed against Reynolds that he allegedly interfered with a West Chester Twp. man’s development deals have been tossed. Given that the only remaining claim — referred to as the Clover contract — doesn’t involve the county, Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked visiting Judge Dennis Langer for a hearing to determine the county’s duty to defend him and pay a possible judgement.

Reynolds’ attorney Brodi Conover filed a response to the request last week claiming the county missed the deadline to file the motion by two days. If he fails on that front, he claims some facts need to be proven to determine if the county can be released — namely whether Reynolds “acted in good faith” and “acted within the scope of his employment.” If both are true, the county has a duty to cover the case.

“Because these two questions are unresolved issues of fact, Butler County’s motion should be denied,” Conover wrote.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson said he’ll be filing a reply shortly and could not get into the meatier issues. But as to the timeliness factor?

“I think it’s a nonsense argument,” Ferguson said. “The statute provides that the political subdivision shall file the motion within 30 days of the close of discovery, discovery closed Sept. 23 and we filed Sept. 25.”

The case was supposed to go to trial Oct. 30, but after the county filed its motion, Langer continued the case and scheduled a Dec. 7 hearing on the county’s request.

Gerald Parks sued Reynolds in September 2021, and those allegations spawned a criminal prosecution. The claims in the civil case have evolved — and other defendants dismissed — and both sides asked Langer to settle the matter in their favor ahead of the trial.

Both sides filed what are known as summary judgment motions, asking Langer to find in their favor on numerous issues, Reynolds prevailed on all but one involving the doomed Clover development in Liberty Twp.

That issue involves Reynolds’ alleged influence over decisions made by the Liberty Twp. trustees, “as it relates to the Clover contract, plaintiffs presented evidence showing there is a genuine issue as to whether defendant improperly influenced members of the Liberty Twp. board of trustees.”

Parks’ attorney claimed damages of $1.35 million on that count, the whole case amounted to more than $4 million.

The bulk of the lawsuit centers on Reynolds and his efforts to get a development called Red Oaks Commons developed on land owned by his father in West Chester Twp. and defeating a similar development by the Clover Group on Parks’ land in Liberty Twp.

A jury found Reynolds not guilty on the criminal charges related to the Parks issues in December, but guilty — he was removed from office because felons can’t hold public office — on an unrelated matter involving the Lakota Schools

Reynolds has been paying his own legal bills for the criminal proceedings — the case is on appeal — but the taxpayers have picked up a large share of the tab for the civil lawsuit because he was a county employee. The legal bills total $165,734 from Oct. 2021 through Sept. 30. The county hasn’t received an accounting of the bills since then yet.

The county paid $100,000, which is the deductible, and now the insurance company is paying the rest.

The county’s insurance company the County Risk Sharing Authority has also filed a motion to participate in the case.

“CORSA should be permitted to intervene to seek a coverage determination and if necessary, to submit jury instructions and interrogatories,” the motion reads. “The existing parties would not protect CORSA’s interests in a coverage determination.”

Conover also responded to that motion saying CORSA has known about this case — has been paying legal bills — and “should have sought leave to intervene earlier than a month trial.” He said it will cause an unfair delay and can be handled as a separate matter with Reynolds.