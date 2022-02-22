Event at bar to support efforts to find missing Hamilton woman Kara Hyde

“I thought it would be a really great opportunity to see the community come together, and it really has,” she said. “People from all over come forward to help. It has been amazing, honestly to see how much the community cares.”

Hyde was last seen on Grand Boulevard and despite a reward and pleas for information from the police and her mother Lisa, there is no information on her whereabouts.

Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.

Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, police said.

In January, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted in January by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found. He told the Journal-News Monday that the same area was searched again over the weekend, but nothing was found.

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That’s what has been a place of interest.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News last month she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.