Englewood man killed while walking near I-75 ramp in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A 45-year-old Englewood man was killed Tuesday night while he was walking on southbound I-75 near Ohio 122 in Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, Darrin J. Fields, suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to the OSP. He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton where an autopsy was performed. Results of the autopsy have not been released, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Stanley E. Kaleta, 80, of West Chester, was driving south on I-75 around 8 p.m. when he struck Fields who was in the roadway. Kaleta was uninjured, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

One lane of southbound I-75 was closed for about three hours while the crash scene was active.

The state patrol was assisted by the Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Fire, Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

