Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator/fire chief resigns

Under investigation by three separate agencies, embattled Morgan Twp. Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway tendered his resignation during a Saturday special meeting of the township trustees.
Galloway wasn’t present for the three minute meeting on Saturday but Trustee Tom Brucker read a resolution accepting the resignation and agreeing to immediately halt an investigation into allegations of double-dipping and other alleged misdeeds.
“The board of trustees of Morgan Twp. acknowledges the intention of Mr. Galloway to offer his letter of resignation as Morgan Twp. administrator as well as Morgan Twp. fire chief,” Brucker read. “Whereas effective immediately and pending the receipt of Mr. Galloway’s letter the township will suspend the current investigation being conducted by Clemans Nelson.”
The trustees hired Clemans Nelson, a firm that specializes in human resources to investigate the allegations against Galloway and had scheduled the special Saturday meeting to get an update with consultant Ryan Woodward.
Township resident Kevin Dye cast allegations against Galloway in September accusing him of double-dipping his salary, nepotism and impermissibly holding a dual role at the township.
He said Galloway was paid his regular $93,000 annual salary and also received pay the township was reimbursed by the state of Louisiana when the chief was deployed with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with Hurricane Ida last year.
Records obtained by the Journal-News show Galloway received his regular bi-weekly paychecks for $2,557 for Sept. 5 through Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 through Oct. 2 as usual. Then another direct deposit for $5,313 for hourly and overtime wages for the first pay period and $3,456 net for the second. He was in Louisiana from Sept. 10-24 and worked a total of 88 regular hours and 138 of overtime.
When local jurisdictions send their people to assist with national emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires and floods the state where the disaster happened pays for time and expenses.
Dye told the trustees previously he had been advised to contact the Ohio Auditor’s Office and Ethics Commission. A partially redacted complaint has been filed with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office and it states Galloway “has stolen $5,809 in public funds that were intended for the township.”
“It is my strong belief that the Chief has defrauded the community of significantly more money...,” the email dated Sept. 13 reads. “Additionally, I have a real concern that based on his position as administrator, he will take steps to destroy documentation of his past crimes to avoid prosecution.”
A spokesman for the state auditor told the Journal-News, “Our Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. We have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation
