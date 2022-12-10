Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator/fire chief resigns

He said Galloway was paid his regular $93,000 annual salary and also received pay the township was reimbursed by the state of Louisiana when the chief was deployed with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with Hurricane Ida last year.

Records obtained by the Journal-News show Galloway received his regular bi-weekly paychecks for $2,557 for Sept. 5 through Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 through Oct. 2 as usual. Then another direct deposit for $5,313 for hourly and overtime wages for the first pay period and $3,456 net for the second. He was in Louisiana from Sept. 10-24 and worked a total of 88 regular hours and 138 of overtime.

When local jurisdictions send their people to assist with national emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires and floods the state where the disaster happened pays for time and expenses.

Dye told the trustees previously he had been advised to contact the Ohio Auditor’s Office and Ethics Commission. A partially redacted complaint has been filed with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office and it states Galloway “has stolen $5,809 in public funds that were intended for the township.”

“It is my strong belief that the Chief has defrauded the community of significantly more money...,” the email dated Sept. 13 reads. “Additionally, I have a real concern that based on his position as administrator, he will take steps to destroy documentation of his past crimes to avoid prosecution.”

A spokesman for the state auditor told the Journal-News, “Our Special Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. We have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation