AP Race Call: Republican Zach Nunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Zach Nunn won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Wednesday. Nunn flipped the highly competitive Des Moines-anchored district in 2022, just two cycles after Democrats flipped it in 2018. In 2020, the district split nearly evenly in the presidential race, though Republican Donald Trump ended up with the edge. This year, the race drew attention and millions of dollars in spending. Democrats backed Afghanistan war veteran Lanon Baccam. The Associated Press declared Nunn the winner at 12:18 a.m. EST.
