AP Race Call: Republican Warren Davidson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 8th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. He has been in Congress since 2016. Davidson represents Ohio's 8th Congressional District, a heavily Republican area running north from Cincinnati along the Indiana border. The 54-year-old Davidson defeated Democrat Vanessa Enoch, the owner of a Cincinnati-based management consulting firm. Enoch also ran unsuccessfully against Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Davidson is a former owner and operator of manufacturing companies and a U.S. Army veteran. The Associated Press declared Davidson the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.