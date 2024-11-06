AP Race Call: Republican Tim Moore wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District

Republican Tim Moore won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic-held district. Moore, who is speaker of the state House, ran in one of three North Carolina districts that was widely expected to flip after the Republican-dominated General Assembly redrew congressional maps in 2023. Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson ran for state attorney general rather than seek reelection in the district, which includes the eastern suburbs of Charlotte. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 10:21 p.m. EST.