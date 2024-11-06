AP Race Call: Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Wittman, who worked at the Virginia Department of Health for more than 20 years, was first elected in 2007. He defeated Democrat Leslie Mehta, an attorney who previously served as the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. The Republican-leaning district spans Richmond-area suburbs and parts of the Tidewater region. The Associated Press declared Wittman the winner at 10:57 p.m. EST.
