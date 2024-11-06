AP Race Call: Republican Nancy Mace wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. The second-term congresswoman has been controversial, particularly for her vacillations between supporting and criticizing former President Donald Trump. After calling her "terrible" during her first term, Trump has since endorsed her. Mace and seven other House Republicans ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, prompting McCarthy to throw his support -- and some money -- behind one of her primary opponents. Mace
and went on to defeat Democrat Michael Moore in the coastal district, which runs from Charleston to Beaufort. The Associated Press declared Mace the winner at 9:19 p.m. EST.
