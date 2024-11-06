AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Kelly, 76, was running for an eighth term in his Republican-leaning district in northwestern Pennsylvania. Kelly beat Democrat Preston Nouri. Kelly, who owns a string of car dealerships, was first elected in 2010. The Associated Press declared Kelly the winner at 10:13 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Pat Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in New...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Kelly Ayotte wins election for governor in New...
5
AP Race Call: Republican French Hill wins reelection to U.S. House in...