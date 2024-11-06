AP Race Call: Republican Mark Green wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mark Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Green has served as the state's 7th District representative since 2019. Green defeated former Democratic Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and independent Shaun Greene. Earlier this year, Green announced he would not seek reelection but surprisingly reversed course after he said he received "countless calls" asking him to reconsider. Green previously served as an Army surgeon and in the state Senate and is from Montgomery County. He is currently the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. The Associated Press declared Green the winner at 9:44 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Pat Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in New...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Kelly Ayotte wins election for governor in New...
5
AP Race Call: Republican French Hill wins reelection to U.S. House in...