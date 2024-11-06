AP Race Call: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 27th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Salazar represents a Miami-Dade district that has swung toward Republicans in recent years. While Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016 by double digits, former President Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2020. Salazar defeated Lucia Baez-Geller, who is a member of the county school board. The Associated Press declared Salazar the winner at 7:22 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Rob Menendez wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Jim Jordan wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Moskowitz wins reelection to U.S. House in...