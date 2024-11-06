AP Race Call: Republican Keith Self wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 3rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Keith Self won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Self, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former county judge, defeated Democrat Sandeep Srivastava to secure a second term in office. Self currently serves on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs and Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House. Texas' 3rd Congressional District is located northeast of Dallas and includes portions of such suburbs as Frisco, Plano and McKinney. The Associated Press declared Self the winner at 9:36 p.m. EST.
