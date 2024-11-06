AP Race Call: Republican Julie Fedorchak wins election to U.S. House in North Dakota's 1st Congressional District

Republican Julie Fedorchak won election to North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat on Tuesday. The longtime public utilities regulator beat Democrat Trygve Hammer. The two ran to succeed Republican Kelly Armstrong, the third-term congressman who ran for governor this year. Fedorchak won a five-person Republican primary in June. The Associated Press declared Fedorchak the winner at 9:56 p.m. EST.
