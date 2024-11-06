AP Race Call: Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Grothman won a sixth term in the reliably Republican district in eastern Wisconsin. It includes rural, suburban and exurban communities between Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Grothman is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and faced only nominal Democratic opposition. The Associated Press declared Grothman the winner at 10:55 p.m. EST.
