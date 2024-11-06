AP Race Call: Republican Byron Donalds wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 19th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Donalds was first elected to Congress in 2020 after serving four years in the Florida House of Representatives. He was a member of the conservative tea party. The 19th district covers southwest Florida, including Cape Coral and Fort Myers. It is majority white and fairly conservative. Donalds defeated Democrat Kari Lerner. The Associated Press declared Donalds the winner at 7:24 p.m. EST.
