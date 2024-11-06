AP Race Call: Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Guthrie defeated Democrat Hank Linderman. First elected to Congress in 2008, Guthrie holds a key health policy assignment as chairman of the Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He has served as a deputy whip within the House Republican Conference. Guthrie graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and served as a field artillery officer. He was previously a member of the Kentucky Senate. The 2nd District seat covers portions of western and central Kentucky. The Associated Press declared Guthrie the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.