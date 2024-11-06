AP Race Call: Republican Bob Latta wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Bob Latta won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Latta has served the Toledo-area 5th Congressional District since 2007. Latta defeated Democrat Keith Mundy, retired from the legal documents research and delivery field. Mundy also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016, when he faced Republican Jim Renacci. The Associated Press declared Latta the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.
