AP Race Call: Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Blake Moore won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday. This will be Moore's third two-year term in the House, having first been elected in 2020. Moore represents northern Utah, which includes the cities of Ogden and Brigham City. He defeated Democratic candidate Bill Campbell. Moore has been the vice chair of the House Republican Caucus since November 2023. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 1:26 a.m. EST.
