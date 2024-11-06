AP Race Call: Republican Aaron Bean wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Aaron Bean won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Bean won a second term representing the 4th District in northeastern Florida, which includes Nassau and Clay counties as well as downtown Jacksonville. Prior to his election to Congress, Bean served in both chambers of the state Legislature. He defeated Democrat LaShonda Holloway, who also ran against him in 2022. The Associated Press declared Bean the winner at 7:48 p.m. EST.
