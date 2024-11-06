AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris won Washington's 12 electoral votes on Tuesday, besting former President Donald Trump in a state where he is not popular. Washington has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Joe Biden carried Washington in 2020 with 58% of the vote to Trump's less than 39%. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Monica De La Cruz wins reelection to U.S...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Amy Klobuchar wins reelection to U.S. Senate...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Virginia
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in...