AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia

Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes. Harris’ win in D.C. is no surprise – the District is a longtime Democratic stronghold whose government repeatedly feuded with Republican Donald Trump when he was the president. Trump has described modern-day Washington as a crime-ridden dystopia, and Republican allies in Congress have threatened to strip D.C. of its limited autonomy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 10:20 p.m. EST.

