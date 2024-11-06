AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the 1st Congressional District in Nebraska and one electoral vote

Republican Donald Trump won the electoral vote tied to Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Wednesday. The former president easily bested Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the district that includes Nebraska's capital city of Lincoln and surrounding rural areas. The district has long favored Republican candidates. It has not backed a Democrat for president since before 1992, when the state began splitting its Electoral College votes based on the popular votes in individual congressional districts. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 1:01 a.m. EST.