AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas

Former President Donald Trump won Texas for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding 40 electoral votes to his tally. Texas gained two more electoral votes this cycle after the 2020 census. The Republican nominee for president has won Texas for nearly 50 years since Democrat Jimmy Carter carried the state in 1976. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:12 p.m. EST.
