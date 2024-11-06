AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Tennessee

Former President Donald Trump won Tennessee on Tuesday, keeping the firmly Republican state and its 11 electoral votes in his win column. Trump won Tennessee by about 23 percentage points in 2020 and by 26 points in 2016. The state's two Republican U.S. senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both won their first elections behind endorsements from Trump. The state has not voted for a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton's reelection in 1996. Voters in 2000 turned on Clinton's vice president from Tennessee, Al Gore, and voted for George W. Bush. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.