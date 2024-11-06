AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Oklahoma

Former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma and its seven electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris
By The Associated Press
Nov 6, 2024
Former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma and its seven electoral votes on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. A Democrat has not won the presidential race in Oklahoma since 1964, and Trump was heavily favored to win. The last time a Democrat won one of Oklahoma's 77 counties in a presidential race was in 2000 when Al Gore won nine counties in the eastern part of the state during his loss to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

