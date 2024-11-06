AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Montana

Former President Donald Trump won Montana for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding four electoral votes to his tally. Montana has one more electoral vote this cycle than it did in the previous two, as the state received an additional congressional seat following the 2020 census. Montana has gone to the Republican nominee for president in all but one election going back to 1968. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.
