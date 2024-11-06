AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Alabama

Former President Donald Trump won Alabama for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding nine electoral votes to the Republican's tally. Democrats have not won Alabama since 1976, when Jimmy Carter carried the state. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.
