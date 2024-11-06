AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Clarke is the co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus. Her diverse Brooklyn district includes the neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush and Midwood. Clarke's Republican opponent was Menachem Raitport, a rabbi and kosher meat market manager whom she also defeated in 2022. Clarke has served in Congress since 2007. Before that, she spent six years on the New York City Council, where she succeeded her mother, Una Clarke. The Associated Press declared Clarke the winner at 9:09 p.m. EST.