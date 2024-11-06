AP Race Call: Democrat Suzanne Bonamici wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Tuesday. Bonamici was first elected to the House in a special election in 2012. This year, she defeated Republican Bob Todd. The district spans Oregon's northern coast and includes part of liberal Portland. It hasn't sent a Republican to Congress since the early 1970s and is considered a safe blue seat. The Associated Press declared Bonamici the winner at 11:10 p.m. EST.
