AP Race Call: Democrat Summer Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Summer Lee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Lee, 36, was running for a second term in her heavily Democratic district based in Pittsburgh. Lee defeated Republican James Hayes. Lee, a lawyer and former state lawmaker, was first elected to Congress in 2022. The Associated Press declared Lee the winner at 8:12 p.m. EST.
