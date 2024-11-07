AP Race Call: Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Nevada on Thursday. Horsford, a four-term congressman, became the first Black person to represent Nevada in Congress when he was first elected to the House. This year, he defeated former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. The district stretches north from Las Vegas, toward Nye County in the west and along the Utah border in the eastern portion of the district. The Associated Press declared Horsford the winner at 2:36 p.m. EST.
