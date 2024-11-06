AP Race Call: Democrat Paul Tonko wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 20th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Tonko was first elected to Congress in 2008. He had previously served for more than two decades in the state Assembly before resigning to head the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The former engineer serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. His current upstate New York district includes Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. He has built a reputation over the years for tirelessly showing up for community events around his district. The Associated Press declared Tonko the winner at 9:55 p.m. EST.