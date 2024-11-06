AP Race Call: Democrat Nydia Velazquez wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. She defeated Republican William Kregler, a former New York City firefighter and police officer who has never held elected office. Velazquez has represented New York City in Congress since 1993. Her district now includes parts of Brooklyn and Queens. She is the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in Congress and a former chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Velazquez currently serves on the House committees on small business, financial services and natural resources. The Associated Press declared Velazquez the winner at 9:10 p.m. EST.
