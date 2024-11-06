AP Race Call: Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Nikki Budzinski won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Wednesday. The freshman congresswoman was once a former senior advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker and worked as a labor union activist. She defeated Republican Joshua Loyd. The narrow Democrat-leaning district cuts through central Illinois from the St. Louis area to Champaign. The Associated Press declared Budzinski the winner at 11:23 a.m. EST.
