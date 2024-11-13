AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. Levin initially flipped the 49th District seat north of San Diego, including parts of Orange County, in the 2018 midterms. This year, he defeated Republican Matt Gunderson, who owns a car dealership. Democrat Joe Biden comfortably carried the district in 2020. The Associated Press declared Levin the winner at 10:06 p.m. EST.