AP Race Call: Democrat Mark DeSaulnier wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 10th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. He defeated Republican challenger Katherine Piccinini. The district covers most of Contra Costa County in Northern California. DeSaulnier, who was a Republican until 2000, has been a representative since 2014. He nearly died in 2020 from pneumonia after falling while running and suffering a rib fracture. DeSaulnier is one of 47 Democrats that voted against a bill to provide aid to Israel in April. The Associated Press declared DeSaulnier the winner at 11:35 p.m. EST.
