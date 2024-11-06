AP Race Call: Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester wins election to U.S. Senate from Delaware

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester won the U.S. Senate contest in Delaware on Tuesday, defeating Republican Eric Hansen. Rochester has served as Delaware's lone representative in the U.S. House since 2017. She will now replace retiring Democrat Tom Carper in the Senate, having been handpicked by Carper as his successor. Rochester is poised to become one of only a handful of Black women to serve in the Senate. Hansen, a businessman who ran a largely self-funded campaign, was making his first bid for public office. The Associated Press declared Blunt Rochester the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.
