AP Race Call: Democrat Lauren Underwood wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 14th Congressional District

Democrat Lauren Underwood won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. A former nurse, Underwood was first elected in 2018, unseating a four-term Republican and becoming the youngest Black woman to join the U.S. House. She defeated Republican James Marter, a software consultant, for a fourth term. The district outside Chicago includes western suburbs and rural communities. The Associated Press declared Underwood the winner at 10:18 p.m. EST.
