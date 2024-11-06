AP Race Call: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New York

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was reelected to a U.S. Senate seat representing New York on Tuesday. Gillibrand defeated Republican Mike Sapraicone, a retired New York City police detective. Gillibrand has been New York's junior senator since 2009. In Washington, she's been a voice against sexual harassment and assault in the military. She ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, but dropped out of the race after polling and fundraising struggles. New York hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since Al D'Amato won in 1994. The Associated Press declared Gillibrand the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.
