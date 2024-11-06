AP Race Call: Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. John Garamendi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. Before Congress, Garamendi had a long career in the state Legislature and as the insurance commissioner and lieutenant governor of California. He was one of Republicans’ top targets during the 2022 midterm congressional elections, but he held onto his seat in the state's 8th District comfortably and won the 2024 primary against Republican challenger Rudy Recile. The heavily Hispanic district covers the Northern California counties of Contra Costa and Solano. The Associated Press declared Garamendi the winner at 11:33 p.m. EST.