AP Race Call: Democrat Jamie Raskin wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. Raskin defeated Republican Cheryl Riley. Raskin won his fifth term in Maryland's 8th Congressional District, which includes most of Montgomery County and a small part of Prince George's County in the suburbs of the nation's capital. Raskin played a leading role in recent years as House Democrats twice impeached then-President Donald Trump and investigated Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He is the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The Associated Press declared Raskin the winner at 9:28 p.m. EST.
